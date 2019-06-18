Rifaat R. Bassaly Obituary

NEW CASTLE, PA (MyValleyTributes) – Dr. Rifaat R. Bassaly, 76, of Fisher Drive, died Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at his home in New Castle.

He was born July 28, 1942 in Assiut, Egypt a son of the late Roshdy and Camilla (Mizak) Bassaly.

He was married to Linda J. (Schiavoni) Bassaly on August 31, 1974, she survives in New Castle.

Dr. Bassaly was a gynecologist and obstetrician for 45 years serving Jameson Memorial Hospital, St. Francis Hospital, UPMC Horizon and Ellwood City Hospital.

He was a member of St. Mary Coptic Orthodox Church and St. John the Beloved Monastery.

Dr. Bassaly was devoted to his family and work which included his extended family of almost 10,000 babies he delivered. He was loved by all his patients, family and friends.

In addition to his wife he is survived by five children, Camilla M. Bassaly of Los Angeles, California, Renee M. Bassaly, D.O. and her husband, Mike Miranda, of Tampa, Florida, Sonya L. Bassaly and her husband, Stephen Tsai, of Denver, Colorado, Rifaat R. Bassaly, Jr. and his wife, Morgan, of Aliquippa and Joseph R. Bassaly of Pittsburgh; two brothers, Emad Bassaly of Tiverton, Rhode Island and Karim Bassaly of Cairo, Egypt and eight grandchildren.

He was also preceded in death by one brother, Talaat Bassaly and one sister, Sadia Bassaly.

Visitation will be held Friday, June 21, 2019 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

Funeral liturgy will be celebrated Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at St. Elias Orthodox Church, 915 Lynn Street. Father Michael Edwards will officiate.

A funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 11:00 a.m. Entombment will be in Castle View Memorial Gardens.

