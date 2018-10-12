Watch Live: 27 First News

Dr. Raymond Emil Beiersdorfer Obituary

Poland, Ohio - October 11, 2018

POLAND, OH (MyValleyTributes) - In the early morning hours of Thursday, October 11, 2018, Dr. Raymond Emil Beiersdorfer, age 61, passed away in Hospice of the Valley - Hospice House in Poland, with his beloved wife, Suzie, at his bedside.

He was born in Elmhurst, Long Island, New York on October 12, 1956 to Raymond August and Doris Joan (Rosse) Beiersdorfer.

Besides his mother, Ray is also survived by his wife, Susan "Suzie" L. Reese Beiersdorfer; his two daughters and other family members.

Arrangements are being handled by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S Silvat, Inc.

To send condolences to Ray's family, please visit www.cremateohio.com.

