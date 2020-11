LIBERTY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dr. Nicholas P. DePizzo, 92, passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020.

He was born on September 23, 1928.

Services will be held on Monday, November 2, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 1155 Turin Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44510.

Arrangements are being handled by the Schiavone Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Dr. Nicholas P. DePizzo, please visit our floral store.

More stories from WKBN.com: