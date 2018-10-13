Dr. Milton J. Lenhart Obituary

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated by Monsignor Robert Siffrin at St. Edwards Church at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 17, 2018, for Dr. Milton J. Lenhart, who was born at home in Campbell, Ohio, on February 6, 1932, died Thursday, October 11, 2018, the son of Milton Stephen Lenhart and Anna VanSuch Lenhart.

He graduated as valedictorian and class president from Campbell Memorial High School. He attended Ohio State University, where he was on the Dean’s list every quarter, eventually graduating with a Bachelor’s in Biology. He continued his studies at Ohio State College of Medicine, where he graduated with an MD and was a member of Nu Sigma Nu fraternity.

He served as a rotating intern at St. Elizabeth’s hospital, where he saw “the prettiest nurse,” the now-deceased Roberta Rubenstahl Lenhart, whom he fell in love with at first sight proclaiming, “that is the woman I am going to marry!” She did indeed become his wife, leading to 51 years of marriage.

He went on to serve as a lieutenant in the United States Navy, which provided fodder for many graphic dinner table discussions.

His decision to specialize in Obstetrics and Gynecology was based upon his love and respect for women and the joy he found in bringing new life into this world, every birth was a miracle to him.

Upon his discharge in 1960, after having resided with his young wife in California for a year, he headed back east, where he completed his residency in the Ob-Gyn specialty and later chief resident at Akron City Hospital.

He returned to his roots in the Youngstown area, bringing his young growing family with him, to begin his professional life in this area. Eventually, he served as chief of obstetrics and gynecology at North Side Hospital for many years.

Throughout his working years in this area, he delivered more than 3,600 babies, such that many people in this community have a connection to him and his work. In addition to the many hours he devoted to his practice, which required him to leave his family stranded at many locations while he tended to a soon-to-be mother and her baby.

He was an active member of many organizations. Some of these highlights include, his nomination to be a Fellow in the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology, where he served as Secretary-Treasurer of the Youngstown Society of Ob-Gyn and his membership in the American Fertility Society, American Laparoscopic Society, American Medical Association, Mahoning County Medical Society, Ohio State Medical Association and Youngstown Mental Health Board. He was a member of the Youngstown Rotary Club, where he was an active participant until shortly before his death, a testament to his ongoing desire to promote peace and an atmosphere of giving in the broader world; he maintained status as an honorary member for his lifelong “service above self.”

Milton was on the courtesy staff at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital and assistant clinical professor of Ob-Gyn in the Northeastern Ohio College of Medicine, serving on the council for several years.

He was a devoted fan of Ohio State University, having been a season ticket holder for over 50 years and spending many of his weekend hours cheering on his dear "Bucks" to victory. He enjoyed gardening, traveling, good food and socializing with people he met through the seasons of his life.

Although he was extremely busy, he lovingly raised four children, Milton George (Nancy) Lenhart of Youngstown, Denise (Tom) Salopek of Cleveland, Dr. Lisa (Gary Mansfield) Lenhart of Montgomery Village, Maryland and Lori (Vince) Piscitello of West Linn, Oregon, all of whom he was incredibly proud. He considered his children to be his greatest achievement, with all four of them in long-term marriages and three having earned advanced degrees.

His four children provided him with 12 incredible grandchildren, Calder Lenhart, Alexander, Philip, Nick, Julian and Gus Salopek, Angelica and Selena Mansfield and Vincenzo, Bianca, Luca and Mia Piscitello, to continue his life-long legacy of fostering intellectual curiosity and creating a better world.

He also leaves to cherish his memory, his brother, Dr. Lawrence (Dr. Gerry) Lenhart of Hillsborough, California; his sister, Dr. Marian (Dr. Peter) Keyser of Wake Forest, North Carolina; as well as, his sisters-in-law, JoAnn Raghanti, Judy (Raymond) Ortsey, Eleanor (Roger) Anderson and brother-in-law, George (Beverly) Rubenstahl.

One of his deepest sorrows in life was that his wife, Roberta, was not able to remain in this world with him during the later years of his life. He was preceded in death by his wife, Bobbie; his father, Milton Stephen Lenhart and his mother, Anna VanSuch Lenhart.

Milt will be remembered by his family for his loving, kind and gentle nature, who remained humble, a true servant for his patients. He set a superior example of what it means to be a man with integrity and honor. Milt was a true gentleman and a scholar who will be greatly missed by all who were honored to know him.

Friends and family may call from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m., on Tuesday, October 16, 2018, at the Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman and from 10:00 - 10:50 a.m., Wednesday, October 17, 2018, at St. Edwards Church, Youngstown.

The family requests that in lieu of floral arrangements, memorials be made in Milton’s honor to the American Cancer Association or the American Heart Association.