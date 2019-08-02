Dr. John Frederick Reyer, Hermitage, PA – Obituary

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Podiatrist, Musician, WWII Veteran, Golfer, Individualist, Conservative, Husband, and Father. John “Jack” Reyer, 98, of Hermitage went to be the Lord on August 1, 2019 surrounded by his loved ones.

Born in Sharon on February 20, 1921, he was the son of Frederick Edward and Pearl Atwood Reyer.

Dr. Reyer graduated from Sharon High School in 1939.

He enjoyed playing trumpet and in 1938 as a high school junior he won the Pennsylvania All State trumpet solo contest. He performed “Hungarian

Rhapsody”. He played in concert bands in Pennsylvania and Ohio, including The Shenango Valley Concert Band.

Dr. Reyer studied pre-med at Bucknell University from 1939-1941 where he was a member of Phi Kappa Psi fraternity. He studied podiatry at Temple University from 1941-1943.

After serving in WWII, he graduated from the Ohio College of Podiatry in 1947.

As a young man he spent time working in Reyer’s Shoe which led to his career as a podiatrist. He maintained offices in Sharon and

Andover, Ohio for 39 years. His mentor was Dr. Ralph Dye and Dr. Reyer specialized in the Dye technique of foot correction.

Jack enlisted in Army in 1943 and served three years. He served on the Sheepshead Bay Victory Ship which was responsible for the return of over 15,000 troops from Europe.

In 1945, while stationed in Rhode Island he met and married the love of his life, Marjorie (Meg) Reyer, a nurse in Boston, Massachusetts. They were married 74 years. This union led to the births of three beautiful daughters (Dr. Reyer’s words), Ruth Anne, Jeanne Ellen and Susan Jane.

Dr. Reyer belonged to a number of business and professional groups in the valley for many years – Kiwanis Club of Sharon, Benevolent and Protective Order of the Elks, Salvation Army Advisory Board serving as chairman of the board for two years, East Hill Business Men, Sharon Chamber of Commerce, University Club, Junior Achievement, American Legion and the American and Pennsylvania Podiatry Association.

He was a member of the Sharon Kiwanis Club for over 30 years. He served as song leader for many of them. During his term as president in 1957, he introduced the Murstein-Wilson Self-Reliance Award for the Sharon and Kennedy Catholic High Schools’ Senior Classes. The award program

continued for 28 years. Also, in 1957, Dr. Reyer introduced the “Hole in One” contest for Kiwanis which Rn successfully for the next 40 years.

Dr. Reyer was a Christian and a life member of the First Presbyterian Church of Sharon.

He was a member of the Free and Accepted Mason’s Shenango Lodge 668, 32nd degree Scottish Rite Mason of the New Castle Consistory and Zem Zem Temple of the Shrine in Erie, Pennsylvania for over 60 years.

Jack had a passion for golf. He enjoyed fellowship and competition of golf from his first round at Yankee Run Golf Course at the age of eight to his last round at Tarn O’Shanter at the age of 88. He achieved two holes in one – both at the Gold Course at Treasure Lake in Dubois, Pennsylvania.

Dr. Reyer is predeceased by his parents; his brother and sister-in-law, Dr. William and Betty Reyer and his daughter, Jeanne Ellen, age eight.

In addition to his wife, Meg and two daughters, Ruth Anne Austin (John) of Hermitage and Susan Jane Pisegna (Jules Marcu) of Boardman, Ohio, he is survived by five grandchildren, John Austin III (Amy), Joseph Austin (Keri), Daniel Pisegna (Tara), Kristy Moher (Timothy) and Aaron Pisegna

(Sarah) and seven great-grandchildren, Jackson Austin, Owen Austin, Brice Austin, Caris Austin, Caleb Moher, Grace Moher and Nicholas Pisegna.

Visitation will be held on Monday, August 5 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 Noon at the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 East State Street, Sharon, Pennsylvania A funeral service will take place at 12:00 Noon from the funeral home with the Rev. Dr. Lisa Hickman, Associate Pastor of First Presbyterian Church, officiating.

Full Military Honors will be performed by the Sharon American Legion Honor Guard.

Burial will follow in St. Rose Cemetery.

The family thanks Heartland Hospice for their care and suggests memorial contributions to Heartland Hospice, 3871 East State Street, Hermitage, PA 16148.

