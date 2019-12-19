Dr. John C. Shepherd, Upper St. Clair, PA

UPPER ST. CLAIR, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Dr. John C. Shepherd, 72, of Upper St. Clair, passed away on Thursday, December 19, 2019.



He was the son of the late Charles and Ethel Shepherd; beloved husband of Barbara; loving father of Christopher Shepherd and Micki (Matt) Kippelen of Upper St. Clair and Megan Shepherd (Jerry Obiecunas) of Pittsburgh; doting grandfather of Roman and brother, of Pam (Ken) Turner of Ellwood City.



John will be remembered for his wit, sarcastic humor, intelligence and profound love of animals. He especially adored all his past and present, 11 cats.



John was a graduate of Carnegie Mellon University; with a doctorate from University of Pittsburgh.

He was a technology professor at Duquesne University, where he distinguished himself by creating the nation’s first graduate program in multimedia. He also served as a professor at CMU’s Heinz School and at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Always an innovator at the forefront of technology, John developed pharmacy systems for hospitals in Pittsburgh and Florida and authored multiple textbooks on multimedia and computer systems.



A memorial service will be held on Monday, December 23, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. with visitation from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 105 Gateshead Drive, McMurray PA 15317.

Donations may be made in his name to Animal Friends.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Dr. John C. Shepherd please visit our Sympathy Store.