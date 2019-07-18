Dr. Jean Alexander Brown Williams, Poland, Ohio – Obituary

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dr. Jean Alexander Brown Williams, 86,

of 335 West McKinley Way, Poland, OH, departed this life Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at 2:45 p.m.at the Hospice House, following an extended illness.

She was born May 2, 1933 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of James and Edna Lennon Alexander.

Dr. Williams was employed with the Youngstown City Schools for 47 1/2 years as an Elementary Special Education Administrator, before retiring in 1995. She also served as an Adjunct Professor at Youngstown State University in Special Education.

She was a member of Union Baptist Church, where she organized the tutoring program to help high school students pass the Ohio Proficiency Test and enjoyed music, reading, traveling and playing the piano. She also taught piano for years to anyone who wanted to learn.

She belonged to Delta Kappa Gama, Delta Sigma Theta, the NAACP, Women Hand In Hand and was a past recipient of the Athena Award.

She graduated in 1950 from The Rayen School, in 1954 from Morgan State University, in 1978 and 1980 from Kent State University receiving a Master’s Degree and a PhD in Educational Administration.

She leaves to mourn two sons, Dr. Vernon E. (Rev. Dr. Claudia) Brown of East Liverpool and Jamison B. Williams of Youngstown; one brother, Dr. Robert (Lavonia) Alexander of Youngstown; three grandchildren, Mrs. Miriam J. (Benton) Lawson, Ms. Cherylin Bown and Dr. Andre (Dr. Brianna) Bown; four great grandchildren, Zane Lawson, Aaden Lawson, Malayah Boyce and Benjamin Bown; four Godchildren, Robert Lively, Mrs. Helen (Steven) DeGraffinreed, Ms. Chantay Stubbs and Ms. Kaye Henderson and a host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, JB Williams; former husband, Willard Brown Jr.; one infant sister, Helen Alexander and one grandson, Loren D.A. Brown.

Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Union Baptist Church. Calling hours will be held Monday, July 22, 2019 from 3:00-7:00 p.m. at the church. Burial will take place at Tod Homestead Cemetery.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Youngstown Funeral Home.

