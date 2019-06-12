Douglas Nold Obituary

FARRELL, PA (MyValleyTributes) – Douglas Nold, 62, of Farrell, passed away Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in St. John XXIII Home, Hermitage.

Doug was born on August 11, 1956, in Salem, Ohio, a son of Samuel Edward “Ed” Nold and Clara Irene (Zundel) Nold.

He graduated valedictorian of the class of 1974, from David Anderson High School in Lisbon, Ohio. After high school, he studied at both the Ohio State University and Youngstown State University.

A voracious reader and intense bibliophile, Doug was known for his extensive knowledge and seemingly limitless vocabulary, earning the nickname of “Unabridged” by his peers. Continually self-taught and passionate about many subjects, he rarely forewent an opportunity to engage in a friendly intellectual debate about virtually any topic.

Doug’s affinity for knowledge and pursuit of understanding were exceeded by his love for music. His parents had “made him wait until age 7” to take his first piano lessons. After surpassing his first teacher’s offerings, he went on to study piano under Marshall Bailey, who was taught by Frederick Lewis Bach, who was taught by Theodore Leschetiski, who was taught by Karl Czerny, who was taught by Ludwig Van Beethoven. Doug’s skill at the piano became a career of over 40 years, as he taught hundreds of students and performed at various venues in both, Ohio and Pennsylvania. Listeners would often hear him playing beautiful works by many composers, including Beethoven, Chopin, Lizst and even Rachmaninoff. He was also accomplished at the trumpet and was the organist at West Middlesex United Methodist Church for the last 15 years of his life.

Doug’s passion for the piano was only surpassed by his love for the Lord Jesus Christ and his teachings. A devout believer, Doug spent countless hours studying the Bible, parsing out Christian theology, refuting false doctrine and encouraging and teaching others to believe. No matter what trials or struggles Doug endured, he never abandoned his faith in God. Doug truly aspired to live a Christ-like existence, never holding a grudge and forgiving all who wronged him. If given the opportunity to articulate a singular parting message, with a tear in his eye, Doug would humbly implore all to sincerely seek to know the love and ways of the Lord Jesus Christ.

Doug leaves behind his loyal, loving and selfless wife and best friend, Sherry (Sprow) Nold, one of his former adult piano students, whom he married in 1995. Also left behind are Sherry’s parents, William “Bill” Sprow and Mary “Sis” (Gregory) Sprow, whom Doug greatly loved and appreciated, as they were truly Christ-like in their support through his most difficult challenges.

Doug will be missed by his mother, Clara I. (Zundel) Nold of Warren, Ohio; three brothers, David A. Nold and wife, Valarie (Caccomo) Nold, of Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania, Daniel O. Nold and wife, Kelly (Hammitt) Nold, of Lisbon, Ohio and Derek Z. Nold and wife, Shana (Burns) Nold, of Hudson, Ohio; two nephews, Evan and Zane; two nieces, Scarlett, Ruby; as well as, many cousins, friends and students.

He was preceded in death by his father, S. Edward Nold.

Calling hours will be 6:00 – 8:00 p.m., Friday, June 14, 2019, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon.

Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, June 15, 2019, in the funeral home.

Interment will take place at Morefield Cemetery, Hermitage.

