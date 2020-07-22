Douglas McArthur Beaver, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Douglas McArthur Beaver, 78, of 1724 Victoria Street SW, Warren, departed this life Sunday, July 19, 2020 at 5:11 a.m. at Shepherd of the Valley, following complications from an extended illness.

He was born August 25, 1941 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Robert and Ethel Crout Beaver.

He attended Warren G. Harding High School.

Mr. Beaver was employed with the City of Warren for 30 years working in the Department of Sanitation, before retiring.

He was a member of the Jehovah Witnesses and enjoyed fishing, baseball and was an avid sports fan.

He married Inez Griffin Beaver in 1980, she died March 30, 2010.

He leaves to mourn one brother, Donald Lee (Louise) Beaver of Warren and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; six brothers, Robert Beaver, Alfred Beaver, Fred Beaver, John Beaver, Roosevelt Beaver and Richard Beaver and four sisters, Mrs. Mary Lemons, Mrs. Helen Jones, Mrs. Beatrice Kirksey and Ms. Deloris Beaver.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 12:00 Noon at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Chapel with calling hHours from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., one hour prior to the service. Masks are required and social distancing will be upheld.

Cards and condolences may be sent to his brother, Donald Beaver, 1724 Victoria Street SW, Warren, OH 44485.

