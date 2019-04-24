Douglas Lindell Lee Obituary

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SHARON, PA (MyValleyTributes) - A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Douglas Lindell "Dougie" Lee will be held Saturday, April 27 at 12:00 p.m. at Redeemed Sanctuary in Sharon.

Mr. l Lee passed away peacefully surrounded by his family and close friends at Mt Carmel East Hospital in Columbus on Monday, April 15, 2019. He was 50 years old.

Douglas was born on July 13, 1968 in Sharon Pennsylvania, a son of Darius and the late Patricia Wallace (Lee).

Douglas was a 1986 graduate of Farrell High School where he was a standout athlete in both football and basketball.

After graduating Douglas moved to Altadena, California, where he attended a trade school and made Altadena his home for a few years. Douglas moved back to the area where he as employed by GMC for several years and later relocated to Columbus, Ohio in 2008. He was and had been employed by Honda for ten years.

Douglas enjoyed being with family and friends any time he could. He was a sports fanatic. His favorite NFL team was the Tennessee Titans and favorite basketball team was the Los Angeles Lakers.

Douglas leaves to cherish his memory his father, Darius Wallace; his loving fiancée, Nichole Choate with whom he made his home with and was to make his wife on June 8, 2019; his children, Sheena Crump, Patricia Lee, Letricia, Demauria, MyShayla and De'Jon Lee, TreVon Caesar, Xavier and Laila Gibson, Tyeasha Jones; his brothers, Michael Lee, Darius Wallace, Jr., Reggie "Reginald" Foxworth, Carolyn Jacobs, Roberta Keys, Michelle Owens, Sybil Lampkins,Viola Bournes; three grandchildren, Quazamir Williams-Lee, Shanya Jordan and Khyre Sykes and a host of other relatives and dear friends including a special niece, Patrice Lee.

Douglas was preceded in death by his mother, Patricia Wallace and his grandparents, Howard Lee and Lois Green, Auburn Harvey and Lillie Wallace.

Friends may call Saturday, April 27 from 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. at the church prior to services.