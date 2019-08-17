Dorothy (Riggle) Figley, Lisbon, Ohio – Obituary

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy (Riggle) Figley passed away Sunday, August 11, 2019, at home, surrounded by loved ones. She was 91 years old.

Originally from Aliquippa, Pennsylvania, she lived in Lisbon for 30 years.

She is survived by her daughters, Louann Brennan of Beacon, New York, Kim Faytock of Aliquippa, Pennsylvania and Linda Tranum of Youngstown; grandchildren, Dustin Chuff, Lucas (Lindsay), Isaac and Jacob (Kristen) Faytock and Kelly (Craig) Kelly and great-grandchildren, Jackson Faytock and Kyla Mae Faytock, whom she adored.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Wilbert G. Figley in 2005 and by granddaughters, Courtney Renee Chuff, Jillian Lindsay Chuff and Carly Faytock.

Dorothy was an avid gardener and homemaker who enjoyed being with her family.

A private burial was held at Lisbon Cemetery.

“And there’s a depth of love a mother shows every day that her children will always remember and her grandchildren will never forget.”

Funeral arrangements handled by Weber Funeral Home.