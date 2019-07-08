Dorothy R. Makar, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTribute) – Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows-St. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church in Youngstown for Dorothy R Makar, 88, who passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019.

Dorothy was born June 30, 1931, in Youngstown, a daughter of Stephen Lucivjansky and Barbara Vargo Lucivjansky.

She was a 1949 graduate of South High School and attended Youngstown College.

She was a member of Our Lady of Sorrows-St. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church.

She worked as a bookkeeper for the Reynolds & Bookout Company and Simco Management.

Surviving are four nieces, Marianne Presley of Austintown, Andrea Hvisdak of Youngstown, Darlene Corfman of Deerfield and Lori Probst of Poland and several great-nieces and nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Stephen Makar, whom she married March 31, 1951 and her brother, Edward Lucivjansky.

Friends will be received one hour prior to the service, from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at the church on Wednesday, July 10.

Arrangements handled by Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home.