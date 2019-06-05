Dorothy P. Hozdik Obituary

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy P. Hozdik, 92, passed away peacefully Tuesday afternoon, June 4, 2019, at her home at Shepherd of the Valley Assisted Living in Poland.

Dorothy was born December 5, 1926, in Mingo Junction, a daughter of the late Michael and Mary Halischak and came to this area when she married in 1960.

Mrs. Hozdik was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker who dedicated her adult life to raising and caring for her family and she was especially devoted to her grandchildren.

Dorothy was active in several senior citizens groups in the area and she enjoyed playing bingo and spending time with her family.

A devout Catholic, she liked attending church services and she attended St. Charles Church in Boardman. She was also a longtime member of St. Dominic Church in Youngstown.

Dorothy leaves two daughters, Michaeline (Chris) Mahood of Boardman and Stephanie (David) Stebelton of Poland; five grandchildren, Matthew Balog, Deanna Mahood and Lauren, David, Jr. and Jill Stebelton; a brother, Michael Halischak of Maryland; a special niece, Monica Dorko of Boardman; two “great-grand-kitties,” Stella and Tweak and a “grand-dog,” Pumpkin.

Her husband of nearly 45 years, John J. Hozdik, whom she married October 29, 1960, passed away October 14, 2005; two sisters, Florence Halischak and Louise Skunda and a brother, Donald Halischak, are also deceased.

Family and friends may call from 12:00 Noon – 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 15, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 North Meridian Road, Youngstown, where a memorial service will follow at 1:00 p.m.

Committal will take place at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown at a later date, where Dorothy will be laid to rest next to her husband.

Dorothy’s family thanks the staff of Shepherd of the Valley in Poland for the kindness shown and care given to Mrs. Hozdik and thanks the staff of Ohio Living Hospice for the care Dorothy received in her final days.

Please visit kinnickfuneralhome.com to send condolences online to Dorothy’s family.

