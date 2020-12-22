Dorothy “Marlene” Fry, Greene Township, PA

GREENE TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – D. Marlene (Gosnell) Fry, 85, of 479 East Jamestown Road, Greene Township, Pennsylvania, passed away on Monday, December 21, 2020 at her residence.



Marlene was born in Greenville, Pennsylvania on July 25, 1935, the only child of the late George K. and Dorothy E. (Wyatt) Gosnell.



She graduated from Penn High in 1953.

Marlene worked at R.D. Werner & Company and Niagara Therapy Manufacturing, Adamsville. In 1972, she started working at the family business, Fry’s TV & Appliance in Greenville, where she was currently employed.



She was a member of Zion’s Reformed United Church of Christ in Greenville. She was also a member of Greenville Moose Club, Women of the Moose and Jamestown Firemen’s Club. She was a 38 year member of the American Business Women’s Association, holding various offices including president. She was Past Worthy High Priestess and Past Watchman of Sheppard’s of Greenville White Shrine.



Marlene enjoyed attending monthly breakfasts of her graduating class of 1953. She traveled extensively, including two trips to Hawaii, Guadalupe, Hong Kong, Copenhagen, Spain, Portugal, Bahamas, Puerto Rico and two Alaskan cruises. She went to San Francisco and Sacramento many times to visit her favorite aunt. She loved to play cards and dice games with the “girls” and going out every Friday to a different restaurant. She also enjoyed traveling to casinos, spending time with her two granddaughters, especially taking them shopping and attending their various sporting events.

Marlene had an extensive collection of lighthouses and adored her many cocker spaniels.



She married Donald R. Fry on August 25, 1955. They were married for 59 years before he preceded her in death on May 27, 2014.



Surviving are, son, Kevin L. Fry and his wife, Barbara of Greenville, Pennsylvania; two granddaughters, Danielle (Fry) Mitchell and her husband, Ryan of Ellwood City, Pennsylvania and Kayte (Fry) Powers and her husband, Rich of Greenville, Pennsylvania; stepgreat-grandson, Richie Powers; two nieces and a nephew.



The family will hold private services on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 with burial to follow at Shenango Valley Cemetery, Greenville, Pennsylvania.



A public memorial service will be held at a later date.



Memorial contributions can be made to: American Heart Association, 840 Southwestern Run, Youngstown, OH, 44514.

Arrangements are being handled by the Osborne-Williams Funeral Home.