Dorothy Marie Anderson, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy Marie Anderson, 92, left this world peacefully Thursday, March 11, 2021 at Salem North Healthcare Center.

She was born July 17, 1928 in Canton, Ohio, daughter of the late Ralph and Elsie (Greene) Frautschy.

Dorothy was Valedictorian, class of 1946 from Augusta High School.

She married Francis James Anderson on May 28, 1946 when he returned home from the Army. They were together for 49 years before preceding her in death June 5, 1995.

In her earlier years, Dorothy was an avid reader and gardener. She had an incredible green thumb with a love for flowers. She also loved music and could play piano by ear and loved to listen to gospel music.

Dorothy was a loyal member of Lisbon Trinity Friends Church. Her faith was very important to her.

She loved her family, getting calls and visits from them brightened her days.

Dorothy leaves behind her loving family members including her children, Robert J. (Sondra) Anderson of Salem, Barbara J. (Darrel) Criss of Salem, Kenneth E. (Nina) Anderson of Salem and Thomas L. (Cheryl) Anderson of Westerville; nine grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Besides her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by her daughter, Karen M. VanSickle and sisters, Mildred Marchbanks and Evelyn Bentley.

There will be a private family service at Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services with Pastor Ron Robinson officiating.

No calling hours will be held.

Burial will be at Grove Hill Cemetery in Hanoverton.

