Dorothy M. Steiner, Greenville, PA – Obituary

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy M. Steiner, age 83, formerly of Glenn Ave., Greenville, passed away Wednesday evening, August 14, 2019 at The Grove of Greenville.



She was born in Greenville on July 27, 1936 to Lawrence and Margaret (Rowland) Eddy. Dorothy was raised by foster parents, S.J. and Laura Melvin.

She was a 1955 graduate of Penn High School and had worked as a Private Duty Nurse and earlier as an L.P.N. at Nugent’s and St. Paul’s.



Dorothy was a member of St. Michael Roman Catholic Church, Greenville.

On June 5, 1997 she married Thomas E. Steiner, he passed away on March 23, 2017.

She is survived by sons; Alton(Fred) Oakes and his wife LeAnn of Waukesha, Wisconsin and Ronald Oakes and his wife Erin of Summerville, South Carolina, daughter; Deborah Blair and her husband Michael of Lillington, North Carolina, step-sons; Thomas C. Steiner and his wife Katherine of Carthage, New York and Robert P. Steiner of Greenville, a sister; Leona Vukmer of Seagertown, thirteen grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her parents, foster parents, husband, previous husband; Alton Oakes, four sisters; Florence Charleston, Eva Reynold, Margarite Anthony and Patricia Slonaker, four brothers; Benjamin Eddy,David Eddy, Donald Eddy, andJoseph Eddy, and granddaughter, Eden Oakes.

Calling hours will be Tuesday, August 20, 2019, 10:00 – 11:00am at the

Gathering Space of St. Michael Roman Catholic Church, 85 N. High St., Greenville, PA

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at

St. Michael Roman Catholic Church, 85 N. High St., Greenville, PA

Rev. V. David Foradori, Pastor, as celebrant

Inurnment will be in St. Michael Cemetery



Arrangements have been entrusted to Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Servces, Inc., 366-368 S. Main St., Greenville.