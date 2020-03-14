Dorothy M. (Reighard) Smouse, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy M. Smouse, 89, of Hermitage, passed away peacefully March 6, 2020 at John XXIII in Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Dorothy was born on June 29, 1930 to Frank and Mabel Reighard in Bedford, Pennsylvania.

She graduated from Bedford High School.

Dorothy was affectionately known as a homemaker. On August 22nd, 1950 she married her husband, Ross E. Smouse, he passed away October 17, 1998.

She was a member of Faith Presbyterian Church.

Dorothy enjoyed spending time with her family, cooking, gardening and planting flowers. She also enjoyed holidays with her family, completing jigsaw puzzles, coin collecting, camping and fishing with her late husband, sewing clothes for her daughters and making butterfly quilts. Dorothy always kept in touch with her grandchildren and regularly wrote them letters.

Dorothy is survived by her daughters, Janet Scott of Mt. Airy, Maryland, Jeanean Russell of Canton, Ohio, Donna Smouse of Tallahassee, Florida, Shirley (Thomas “Chip”) White of Hermitage, Pennsylvania; grandchildren, Angela Scott, David (Jessica) Scott, Troy (Stacey) Russell and Chris Russell and six great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ross E. Smouse and brother, Donald Reighard.

Dorothy’s family would like to thank all the staff at John XXIII for the wonderful care, friendship and love they gave their mother.

Memorial contributions may be sent to John XXIII Nursing Home Auxiliary.

Burial has taken place in Bedford County Memorial Park Bedford, Pennsylvania.

Arrangements entrusted to the Sherman Funeral Home & Crematory LLC.