Dorothy M. Carter-Colantuoni, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy “Dolly” Carter-Colantuoni, born July 4, 1925, left her family and friends peacefully on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, of natural causes at Briarfield Manor where she was the “Manor Mayor” for the past five years.

Dolly aka Grandma Dolly, was a patriot for our country where she served as Rosie the Riveter during the war.

She took great enjoyment in singing Italian songs which we will always hear. Her favorite word was BINGO!

She will be forever remembered for her kindness, sharp wit, sarcasm, her love of Cleveland Indians Baseball, endless Youngstown stories and teaching many in her family the secrets to her spaghetti sauce and Italian wedding soup.

Dolly is survived by her daughters, Janis Carter and Barbara (David) Schauer; son, William T. (Suzie) Carter; sister, Kay Vivolo; brother, Sam Vario; special granddaughters, Jennie (Edward) Palko and Jackie DiBucci; great-grandchildren, Tyler and Taylor Walker and Mark Bunch III and other grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by husbands, William T. Carter and Carl Colantuoni; parents, Antonio and Jennie Ianucci Vario and siblings, Felix Vario, Marge Tarantine, Lucy Rivette, Winkie Vario and Joey Vario.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff and management of Briarfield Manor for the care, love and support extended to “Miss Dolly.” Also, Crossroads Hospice for all the care they gave Dolly in her final days.

Private services will be held Monday, July 13, 2020, at 12:00 noon, in Schiavone Funeral Home.

Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery.

