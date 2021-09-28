Dorothy K. (Foerster) Martin, North Lima, Ohio

NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy K. (Foerster) Martin, 55, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ surrounded by her loving family on Friday, September 24, 2021.

Dorothy was born on November 18, 1965 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Alfred Charles and Judith A. (Smith)Foerster

She was united in marriage to her beloved husband, Bob Martin, on October 21, 2006.

She was a 1984 Struthers High School Graduate. During high school, she began volunteering for the American Red Cross and continued for many years. Her volunteering there is where she acquired the love for taking care of people. This started her lifelong career as a Home Health Aide.

A woman of many interests she enjoyed reading books of all kinds. A love for her animals that spanned over the years, she had many dogs, cats, ferrets, birds, hamsters. She was a member of the USS Renegade Youngstown Star Fleet Star Trek Fan Association. She enjoyed Square Dancing with the Steel Valley Squares. She was a Cancer Survivor.

She is survived by her sisters, Peggy Spatar of Lordstown and Candy (Gary) Binkley of Struthers; her brothers, Bob (Lori) Foerster of Greenford, Dave Foerster of Youngstown and Rick (Karen) Foerster of Monaca, Pennsylvania; 14 nieces and nephews and 14 great-nieces and great-nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; brother, Chuck; brother-in-law, John Spatar, Sr and two nieces, Shari Spatar and Becky Foerster.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held Monday, October 4, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Cornerstone Assembly of God, North Lima, Ohio, where she attended.