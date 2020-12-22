Dorothy Ione Dews, Strongsville, Ohio

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy Ione (Dunkerley) Dews, age 102, of Strongsville, Ohio.

Formerly of Transfer, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 20, 2020, in the Samaritan Care Center in Medina, Ohio.

Dorothy was born April 28, 1918, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Dean and Margaret (Diefenderfer) Dunkerley.

She married Melvin Marshall Dews on December 22, 1943 and he preceded her in death on February 21, 1991.

Dorothy was a 1937 graduate of Farrell High School.

She worked as a house keeper for the former Haywood Home and the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home. She also worked for the Ravena Arsenal during WW II and Sharon Stone.

Dorothy was a member of the Transfer United Church of Christ.

In her spare time, she enjoyed quilting, crocheting, cooking for her church and liked to travel and spend time with her family, especially wintering in Texas with her daughter.

She is survived by a daughter, Marcia L. (James) Matheny, of San Antonio, Texas; a son, Dana M. (Dan) (Connie) Dews, of Strongsville, Ohio; six grandchildren, Gay Lynne Capparelli, Guy Capparelli III, Gary Capparelli, Matthew Dews, Nathan Dews, Christian Stewart and ten great-grandchildren.

Preceding her in death were three sisters, Ada Wallace, Marjorie Dunkerley, Lois Campman and a brother, Dale Dunkerley.

There will be a virtual visitation on Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. The Zoom link is posted on the funeral home website under Dorothy’s obituary.

Burial will be in Rickert Church Cemetery in Transfer, Pennsylvania.

Arrangements are being handled by the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 E. State Street, Sharon, Pa. 16146.