Dorothy E. Tumpak, West Salem Township, PA

WEST SALEM TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy E. Tumpak, 90, of West Salem Township, passed away on Saturday morning, February 29, 2020 at her residence, with family by her side.

Dorothy was born in Greenville, Pennsylvania on December 20, 1929 to the late Charles and Gladys (Rollins) Hayes.

Dorothy was a homemaker. For 15 years she was a dog groomer in Greenville and made porcelain dolls for 14 years.

She enjoyed playing bingo and trying her luck at lottery and scratch-off tickets.

She was married to James Joseph Tumpak, Sr. on September 19, 1949 in Greenville. He preceded her in death in 1999.

Dorothy is survived by four daughters, Gloria Rez of Medford, Oregon, Mary Jones, Rose McCullough and her husband, Mark and Dorothy Adams, all of Greenville, Pennsylvania; son, James Tumpak, Jr. and his wife, Karen, of Greenville, Pennsylvania; two nieces and a nephew she raised as her children, Bonnie Schwanbeck of Greenville, Pennsylvania, Audrey Steiner and her husband, Bill and Robert Tumpak, all of Hermitage, Pennsylvania; a twin sister, Doris E. Elliott of Greenville, Pennsylvania; four sisters, Lillian Gallagher, Gladys Mae Kaltenbaugh and her husband, Lloyd, all of Clarks Mills, Pennsylvania, Shirley Ann German of Ohio and Kathy Jones and her husband, Bill, of Greenville, Pennsylvania; two brothers, George Hayes and his wife, Luann, of Sanford, Florida and David Hayes and his wife, Josephine “Joe,” of Brewster, Ohio; 17 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Eldora Beatty and Betty Jane Hayes; two brothers, Williard Hayes and Herman Rollins; two grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 4, 2020 from 5:00 – 6:45 p.m. at Osborne-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 73-75 Columbia Avenue, Greenville.

A funeral service will follow visitation on Tuesday, March 4, 2020 at the funeral home at 7:00 p.m. with Rev. Kent Bell of Bethel Life, officiating.

Burial will be at St. Michael Cemetery, Greenville, Pennsylvania.

