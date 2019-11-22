Dorothy E. Drake, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy E. (Dillon) Drake, age 89, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, November 22, 2019, at Nugent’s Convalescent Home.



Dorothy was born April 22, 1930, in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of the late Matthew and Della Marie Moore Dillon.

She married Willard W. Drake on January 1, 1947 and he preceded her in death on November 17, 1990.



Dorothy was a homemaker who was deeply devoted to Jesus Christ and her family. She was a former member of the Free Gospel Church of Youngstown, Ohio and loved her dogs.



Dorothy is survived by four daughters, Barbara Sanchez of Struthers, Ohio, Rose Collins of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, Debra Gamble of Edinburg, Pennsylvania and Sherry Turczynski of Hermitage, Pennsylvania and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Dianna Drake.



Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral service on Monday, November 25, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 East State Street, Sharon, Pennsylvania, with the Rev. Alonzo Waters officiating.

Burial will follow at Hubbard Union Cemetery.



Condolences may be offered by visiting stevensonfuneralhome.net.