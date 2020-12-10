Dorothy E. Cubellis, Howland, Ohio

HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy E. Cubellis 83, passed away peacefully at 10:10 p.m. on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at the Shepherd of the Valley Nursing Home in Howland.

She was born in Sharon, Pennsylvania on October 4, 1937 the daughter and only child of Elizabeth (Veisz) Bowkowski.



She was a member of St. Rose Catholic Church in Girard.

She worked for eight years in the Men’s Department at JC Penney at the Eastwood Mall. Along with her mother, daughter, grandson and granddaughter, the family provided 89 years of service to the JC Penney Corporation over four generations.

She enjoyed bingo, making crafts, cooking, watching and talking about all kinds of sports. She was an avid Cleveland Indians and Cavaliers Fan. Most of all, she cherished the time spent with her children especially her adoring grandchildren.

Dorothy is sadly missed by a son, Timothy (Julie) Cubellis of Austintown; daughter, Kathleen (Paul “Marty”) Kovach of McDonald; five grandchildren, Nolan (Stacie) Cubellis, Rachel (Jeff) Metz, Brett (Lauren) Cubellis, Alex Kovach and fiancée, Lisa Mertes and Gabrielle Kovach and fiancé, Dan Lageson and three great-grandchildren, Natalie, Elia and Mallory.



A Service of Christian Burial will be at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday December 13, 2020 at the Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home, Niles where family and close friends may call one hour prior to the service, 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. Rev. Msgr. John A. Zuraw will officiate.

Burial will be Monday December 14, 2020 in Niles City Cemetery.

Visit holetonyuhasz.com to share condolences with the family.

More stories from WKBN.com:



