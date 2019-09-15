Dorothy “Dot” McGranahan, Greenville, PA – Obituary

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy “Dot” McGranahan, 90, of 339 East Jamestown Road, Greenville, formerly of Kennard Road, Sugar Grove Township, passed away Saturday evening, September 14, 2019 in The Villas at St. Paul’s.

Dorothy was born in Greenville, on February 20, 1929, to the late John and Frances (Brown) Axtell.

She was a 1947 graduate of Penn High School.

“Dot” was a homemaker and worked in the office of the family plumbing business.

She was a member of Kennard United Methodist Church, Greenville and enjoyed bowling.

She was married to William D. McGranahan on December 31, 1947. He preceded her in death on April 4, 2007.

“Dot” is survived by daughter, Shirley J. Beuchat and her husband, Russell, of Greenville; two sons, David W. McGranahan and his wife, Shirley and Dennis W. McGranahan and his wife, Jeanette, all of Greenville; eight grandchildren, David W. McGranahan, Jr. and his wife, Nawny, Gary A. McGranahan, Keith R. McGranahan and his wife, Kari, Kyle W. McGranahan and his wife, Katie, Tracy L. Coon and her husband, Richard, Rodney A. Strader and his wife, Diane, Rhonnda L. Bentz and her husband, Dave and Craig P. Beuchat and his wife, Jenny; 18 great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Donald and John Axtell; five sisters, Arlene Bubeck, Esther Sherbondy, Nolan McCammon, Kathryn Marshall and Ruth Stevenson and two grandsons, Michael McGranahan and Charlie Beuchat.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, September 17, 2019 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. and Wednesday, September 18, 2019 from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. at Osborne-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 73-75 Columbia Avenue, Greenville.

A funeral service will be held in the funeral home at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, with Pastor Theresa Robison, of Kennard United Methodist Church in Greenville, officiating.

Burial will be held at Stevenson Cemetery, Greenville, Pennsylvania.

Memorial contributions can be made to Kennard United Methodist Church, 318 Groover Road, Greenville, PA 16125 or to Southern Care Hospice, 1245 Park Avenue, Meadville, PA, 16335 www.southerncareinc.com.