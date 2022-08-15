STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy J. Allar-Anzevino, 91, passed away peacefully on Friday morning, August 12, 2022, at her home.

She was born in Struthers, Ohio, on July 8, 1931, to the late Joseph and Mary (Barron) Ontko.

Dorothy was a wonderful, generous person. She was an excellent cook and baker and found joy in feeding all who came to her home. She loved to dance, bowl, play cards with her friends and going to the casino. She always had a smile and shared encouraging words with everyone even in difficult times. She was kind and loving, had a generous spirit and would help anyone. Dorothy believed in “love”.

Dorothy is survived by her children, Edward (Molly) Allar of Howard and Jody Davis of Howard; grandchildren, Jodi Hamblin, Thomas Allar, Timothy Sullivan, Elizabeth Lightle and Daniel Sullivan and many great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents; Dorothy was preceded in death by her first husband, Thomas Allar; her second husband, Dominic Anzevino; a daughter, Patricia Kuchtyn and a son-in-law, James Davis.

A memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., on Thursday, August 18, 2022, at Christ Our Savior (Saint Nicholas) Catholic Church, 76 Fifth Street, Struthers, Ohio, with Rev. Father Philip Rogers as the Celebrant.

Inurnment will be held in Saint John Catholic Cemetery, Coytsville, Ohio. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the Mass at the church.

