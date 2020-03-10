Dorothy Alice (Sheets) Powell, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy Alice (Sheets) Powell, age 55, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, went to be with our lord and savior on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 in Sharon Regional Hospital.



Born September 26, 1964, in Aliquippa, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of Robert Lee and Ruth Ellen (Miller) Sheets. Robert preceded her in death and Ruth survives in Aliquippa, Pennsylvania.



Dorothy was a graduate of Hopewell High School and worked as a bookkeeper for several businesses throughout her career.



Dorothy loved the Wizard of Oz and was actually named after the main character. She also enjoyed collecting Ziggy comic strips. Country music was one of her passions and she frequented 100’s of concerts. Dorothy was the Queen of Trivial Pursuit and loved engaging in family game night. She cherished being the family historian. Most of all she loved spending time with her family especially around the dinner table. Dorothy was a beautiful light in our world and the cornerstone of her family. “ Amazing grace, how sweet the sound.”



In addition to her mother Dorothy is survived by a brother Daniel Sheets of Aliquippa, Pennsylvania, three sisters Betsy L. Mazon of Sharon, Pennsylvania, Rachel Brooks of Hubbard, OH, and Nancy Johnson of Monaca, Pennsylvania. as well as numerous nieces, nephews and grand-nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her father, a son Michael John Powell and a nephew Adam Brooks.



Visitation will be held on Thursday from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 E. State Street, Sharon, Pennsylvania.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the family in care of the funeral home.



On-line condolences may be offered by visiting stevensonfuneralhome.net