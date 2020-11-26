Dorothy A. Sagenich, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy A. (Elliott) Sagenich, age 82, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at her residence, with her family by her side.

Born March 23, 1938, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late James and Anna (Frazier) Elliott.

She married John R. Sagenich, on February 17, 1963 and he preceded her in death on September 8, 2020.

Dorothy was a 1957 graduate of Hickory High School.

She was a homemaker who enjoyed playing cards, shopping and in her younger years, camping, boating and fishing with her husband.

She was a former member of the First United Methodist Church of Sharon.

Dorothy is survived by a daughter, Pamela Rodondi, of Sharon, Pennsylvania; a son, Shawn Sagenich, of Farrell, Pennsylvania; a brother, Jerry Elliott, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania; five grandchildren, Alex Sagenich, Renita Zidek, Nicholas Rodondi, Misty Sagenich and Darin Sagenich and four great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by a son, Brian Sagenich; one sister and three brothers.

In keeping with Dorothy’s wishes, there will be no visitation or services at this time, burial will be in Morefield Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 E. State Street, Sharon, Pennsylvania.

