Doris W. Jones, Andover, Ohio

ANDOVER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Doris W. Jones, age 95, of Andover, Ohio, died at home on Friday, March 27, 2020.

A resident of Andover for the past 10 years, Mrs. Jones was formerly a long time resident of St. Clairsville, Ohio.

She was born October 1, 1924, in Didcot, England, a daughter of William and Gladys (Hill) Tomasin.

She attended the Bromley College of Art in England and

served in the Timber Corporation in England during World War II.

Throughout her art career, she worked as a commercial illustrator in London, England, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and El Paso, Texas.

As a professor of art, she taught at Belmont College, Wheeling Jesuit University and Oglebay Institute Stifel Fine Arts Center among others.

Her artwork is displayed in various museums, public and private collections.

As a world traveler, she has traveled to many remote places such as: a week in Kathmandu, a cruise on the Black Sea and an elephant ride on the River Kwai.

She would often say “the only two countries I haven’t been to are Spain and Antarctica.” Her last solo trip was to Petra, Jordon at the age of 83.

Mrs. Jones married William E. Jones on January 1, 1949, and he preceded her in death in 1984. She is also preceded in death by her parents; two sons, Bruce W.

Jones in 1976, and Robert W. Jones in 2001; her sister, Pearl Reade.

She is survived by her daughter, Patty A. (Alvin) Zatezalo of Andover, Ohio; her son, Dr. Douglas (Margee) Jones of Wellston, Ohio; her seven grandchildren, Evan (Jamie) Zatezalo, Dana (James) Francken, Dr. Douglas (Angela) Jones, Hallie Jones, Heather Jones, Hilary Jones and Heath (Megan) Jones; her five great-grandchildren.

Private services will be held for the family and burial of her cremated remains will take place in St. Clairsville, Ohio and Upton Scudamore, England.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the World Wildlife Fund.

Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 134 Prospect Street, Andover, OH 44003 handled arrangements.

Those wishing to share a fond memory or condolence may visit www.baumgardnerfuneralhomes.com

