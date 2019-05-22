Doris V. Wilson Obituary

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NEW CASTLE, PA (MyValleyTributes) - Doris V. Wilson, 85, formally of E. Moody Avenue, died Monday, May 20, 2019 at Quality Life Services New Castle.

She was born April 25, 1934 in Staunton, Virginia a daughter of the late William and Alma (Parrish) Ingram.

She was married to the late Herman L. Wilson who died November 21, 2013.

Mrs. Wilson was a homemaker who enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting, bingo and playing cards.

She is survived by six children, Lynn Retort and her husband, Don, Ron Wilson, Tom Wilson, Don Wilson, Cindy Simon and Tim Wilson; one sister, Wanda Ingram; 20 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by two sons, Herman and John Wilson; two brothers, William and Arthur Ingram and four sisters, Ruby Salmon, Helen Rife, Mary Alma Armstrong and Willie Juanita Bartberger.

There are no services schedule at this time.

Arrangements are by the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

