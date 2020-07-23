Doris M. Scott, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Doris M. Scott, 93, passed away early Thursday morning, July 23, 2020 at St. Paul’s Senior Living Community in Greenville.



She was born in the family home in Hadley, Pennsylvania on January 18, 1927 to the late Howard M. and Pearl E. (Roberts) Smith.



Doris was a graduate of Hadley High School and the New Castle School of Business.

After working at First National Bank in Meadville, she was employed at R.D. Werner Co., Inc. for 39 years.



She was a Past Matron of Order of the Eastern Star (O.E.S.), Greenville Chapter #63, four different times, after which she became a member of the O.E.S. Jamestown Chapter #100.



She was also a member of Zion’s Reformed United Church of Christ in Greenville.



Doris is survived by her husband Wayne C. Scott. They were married on July 19, 1949. Also surviving are: a son, Brian W. Scott and his wife, Kim, of Greenville; two grandsons, Michael B. Scott of Beech Island, South Carolina and David A. Scott of Orlando, Florida; a granddaughter, Kelli R. Scott of Windermere, Florida; a brother, Howard M. Smith and his wife, Donna, of Hadley and several, special nieces and nephews.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister and brother-in-law, Audrey and Donald L. Shook.



Cremation will take place and a private, graveside committal service will be held at a later date at Hadley Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to: Zions Reformed United Church of Christ, 260 Main St., Greenville, PA, 16125. Messages of sympathy, stories, and photos can be shared at: www.osborne-williams.com.



Arrangements are under the direction of: OSBORNE-WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 73-75 Columbia Ave. Greenville, PA 16125

To plant a beautiful memorial tree in memory of Doris M. Scott, please visit our Tribute Store.

More stories from WKBN.com: