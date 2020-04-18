Doris L. Neal, Fairlawn, Ohio

FAIRLAWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Doris L. Neal, 96, of Fairlawn, departed this life Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at 9:23 p.m. at the Arbors of Fairlawn, following an extended illness.

She was born December 14, 1923, in New Castle, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Charles and Mable Wilson McDowell, Jr., moving to Youngstown in 1934 from Covington, Virginia.

Mrs. Neal was employed with the Howard, Dickerson, and Fugett Law Firm as a Secretary for several years and also owned/operated a Shaklee Business.

She was a 1942 graduate of The Rayen School.

She was a member of Centenary United Methodist Church, where she served as Superintendent of Sunday School and Teacher, Secretary of Administrative Board, Senior Choir, Bible Study, Conference Long Range Planning and Nominating Committee, 700 Club Counselor, Area Prayer Chairman, Leighton Ford-Billy Graham Association Crusade, Dr. Tony Evans Crusade and Leader of the Ludlow, Pennsylvania Couples Retreat. She was awarded the YWCA Woman of the Year and in 2003 was a keynote speaker at the Crystal Cathedral’s International Women’s Conference. Mrs. Neal was known as a Prayer Warrior.

She married Andrew L. Neal September 28, 1943 and they were happily married for 58 years before his death on January 23, 2002.

She leaves to mourn three sons, Reginald Neal of Houston, Texas, Andrew Howard (Patricia) Neal of Arlington Heights, Illinois and Charles (Sharie) Neal of Wyncote, Pennsylvania; three daughters, Mrs. Betsy (Phillip) Robinson of Lindenhurst, Illinois, Dr. Angela Neal-Barnett of Tallmadge and Mrs. Linda (Sherman) Moore of Warren; 12 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Mrs. Martha Dawson and a mighty cloud of brothers and sisters in Christ.

Due to COVID-19, private services for immediate family will be held.

A Celebration of Legacy will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers monetary donations can be sent to the Salvation Army, 1501 Glenwood Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44511. In check memo write, “In Memory of Doris Neal”.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Youngstown Funeral Home.