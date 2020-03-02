Doris Jean Mathieson, Ellwood City, PA

ELLWOOD CITY, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Doris Jean Mathieson, 93, of Ellwood City, Pennsylvania, passed, peacefully, into eternal rest on Monday, February 24, 2020, at Carriage Manor Personal Care, in Shenango Township.

She was the daughter of J. Ralph and Myrtle A. (Taylor) Moore and was born September 5, 1926, in Ellwood City.

She is survived by her four nephews, Jeffrey Moore of Kirkland, Washington, Keith Moore of Houston, Texas, Timothy Moore of Summer, Washington andThomas Moore of Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina and her caregivers and friends, Jon and Patty Reno, of Ellwood City.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Harold Mathieson and two brothers, Henry and John Moore.

Interment will be in Crown Hill Cemetery, Prospect, Pennsylvania.

Arrangements entrusted to the Turner Funeral Home, 500 6th Street, Ellwood City, Pennsylvania.

