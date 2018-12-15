My Valley Tributes

Doris J. Cavanaugh Obituary

Canfield, Ohio - December 12, 2018

By:

Posted: Dec 15, 2018 06:55 PM EST

Updated: Dec 15, 2018 06:55 PM EST

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Doris J. Cavanaugh, 90, passed away Wednesday morning, December 12, 2018, at Hospice House.

Doris was born April 13, 1928, in Youngstown, a daughter of Lamont and Thora Chubb Avery.

Doris was a 1946 graduate of Canfield High School.

She then graduated from the Youngstown Hospital Association School of Nursing in 1950 and was a Registered Nurse with the Visiting Nurses Association.

She later received her Bachelor's Degree in Education from Y.S.U. and was an educator with the Health Dept. at Y.S.U. and then the Health Dept. at Austintown Fitch High School, retiring in 1989.

Doris was a member of Canfield United Methodist Church.

She was also a member of the Retired Nurses Assoc., the Retired Teachers Assoc., the Canfield Historical Society, the Canfield Republican Women and a member of the former Canfield Women’s Club ll.

She enjoyed golfing and cooking and loved to travel, especially wintering in St. Augustine Florida.

Doris is survived by her husband, Frank, whom she married September 2, 1950; her daughter, Coleen C. (Ted) Dunchak of Canfield; her granddaughter, Megan E. (John Donley) Dunchak of San Francisco, California; her great-grandson, Jude Donley and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Besides her parents, Doris was preceded in death by her son, Rodney A. Cavanaugh and her sister, Phyllis Freed.

Memorial tributes may be given to Canfield United Methodist Church, 27 South Broad Street Canfield, Ohio 44406 or to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Streey Youngstown, Ohio 44512.

There will be a Memorial Service at a later date in early summer of 2019.

Arrangements are by the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Canfield Chapel.

To send flowers or a remembrance gift to the family of Doris Cavanaugh, please visit our Tribute Store.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Sympathy Flowers Send sympathy flowers to the family

H. Gilson Blair logo Need help with estate planning and probate? Click here

MyValleyTributes

  • Hazel I. Crouse Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Hazel I. Crouse Obituary

    Warren, Ohio - December 14, 2018

    Read More »
  • Cindy Ann Michael Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Cindy Ann Michael Obituary

    Warren, Ohio - December 12, 2018

    Read More »
  • Thomas M. Matas Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Thomas M. Matas Obituary

    Austintown, Ohio - December 14, 2018

    Read More »
  • Doris J. Cavanaugh Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Doris J. Cavanaugh Obituary

    Canfield, Ohio - December 12, 2018

    Read More »
  • Guy A. Shebat Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Guy A. Shebat Obituary

    Canfield, Ohio - December 12, 2018

    Read More »
  • Willie E. Jones, Jr. Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Willie E. Jones, Jr. Obituary

    Niles, Ohio - December 7, 2018

    Read More »
  • John W. Melhorn Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    John W. Melhorn Obituary

    Hermitage, Pennsylvania - December 13, 2018

    Read More »
  • Laura Jean Andrews Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Laura Jean Andrews Obituary

    Hermitage, Pennsylvania - December 13, 2018

    Read More »
  • James D. Matters Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    James D. Matters Obituary

    Greenville, Pennsylvania - December 15, 2018

    Read More »
  • Joni M. (Sabanick) Fiorpiselli Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Joni M. (Sabanick) Fiorpiselli Obituary

    Youngstown, Ohio - December 14, 2018

    Read More »
  • Anthony
    Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Anthony "Tony" York Obituary

    Youngstown, Ohio - December 7, 2018

    Read More »
  • Pamela Brown Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Pamela Brown Obituary

    Warren, Ohio - December 12, 2018

    Read More »
  • Pauline L. Kellner Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Pauline L. Kellner Obituary

    Austintown, Ohio - December 14, 2018

    Read More »
  • Robert W. S. Dennis Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Robert W. S. Dennis Obituary

    Warren, Ohio - December 11, 2018

    Read More »
  • Deborah (Clinton) Cross Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Deborah (Clinton) Cross Obituary

    Boardman, Ohio - December 14, 2018

    Read More »
  • Larry J. Morar Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Larry J. Morar Obituary

    Hermitage, Pennsylvania - December 13, 2018

    Read More »
  • Irene D. Simun Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Irene D. Simun Obituary

    Howland, Ohio - December 15, 2018

    Read More »
  • Bonnie G. Taylor Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Bonnie G. Taylor Obituary

    Lordstown, Ohio - December 15, 2018

    Read More »

Trending Stories

Sympathy Flowers Send sympathy flowers

H. Gilson Blair logo Estate planning and probate help