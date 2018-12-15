Doris J. Cavanaugh Obituary

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Doris J. Cavanaugh, 90, passed away Wednesday morning, December 12, 2018, at Hospice House.

Doris was born April 13, 1928, in Youngstown, a daughter of Lamont and Thora Chubb Avery.

Doris was a 1946 graduate of Canfield High School.

She then graduated from the Youngstown Hospital Association School of Nursing in 1950 and was a Registered Nurse with the Visiting Nurses Association.

She later received her Bachelor's Degree in Education from Y.S.U. and was an educator with the Health Dept. at Y.S.U. and then the Health Dept. at Austintown Fitch High School, retiring in 1989.

Doris was a member of Canfield United Methodist Church.

She was also a member of the Retired Nurses Assoc., the Retired Teachers Assoc., the Canfield Historical Society, the Canfield Republican Women and a member of the former Canfield Women’s Club ll.

She enjoyed golfing and cooking and loved to travel, especially wintering in St. Augustine Florida.

Doris is survived by her husband, Frank, whom she married September 2, 1950; her daughter, Coleen C. (Ted) Dunchak of Canfield; her granddaughter, Megan E. (John Donley) Dunchak of San Francisco, California; her great-grandson, Jude Donley and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Besides her parents, Doris was preceded in death by her son, Rodney A. Cavanaugh and her sister, Phyllis Freed.

Memorial tributes may be given to Canfield United Methodist Church, 27 South Broad Street Canfield, Ohio 44406 or to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Streey Youngstown, Ohio 44512.

There will be a Memorial Service at a later date in early summer of 2019.

Arrangements are by the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Canfield Chapel.

