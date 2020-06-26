Doris Elinor (Field) Livingston, Jamestown, PA

JAMESTOWN, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Doris Elinor (Field) Livingston, 83, of Jamestown, passed away early Thursday morning, June 25, 2020, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.

Doris was born in Bainbridge, New York on May 20, 1937 and was a daughter of Elisha and Frances (Reed) Field. Doris and her family, which included her sister Mary Ann (Field) Stuyvesant, moved to Linesville in 1943 and eventually settled in Westford in 1946.

Doris graduated from Pymatuning Joint High School in 1955 where she was active as a cheerleader.

She graduated from Edinboro State Teacher’s College in 1959 with a degree in Elementary Education.

She briefly taught at Hempfield Elementary in Greenville, Pennsylvania.

On June 20, 1959, Doris married her childhood sweetheart, David L. Livingston; he passed away on May 15, 2018. She joined him in the operation of Livingston’s Packing Company, Jamestown, in 1973. Together, they built their business to include Livingston’s Quality Meats, Conneaut Lake, in 1995. The family business continues today with sons Dave and Dennis at the helm.

Doris was a devoted member of Westford United Methodist Church, Westford, where she held numerous leadership roles over the years and served as organist since 1958.

She also served on the Jamestown Area School Board for 17 years. She was an active member of the Westford Flower Club and the Jamestown Study Class.

Doris is survived by her three children, son Dave Livingston and his wife Terri of Jamestown; daughter Donna Livingston-Smith and her husband Duane of Jarrettsville, Maryland and son Dennis Livingston and his wife Cheryl of Hartstown. Also, her sister Mary Ann Stuyvesant and her husband Phillip of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio; granddaughter Corrine Livingston-Morian and her husband Matt, of Linesville; grandson Ryan Livingston of Hermitage; great-grandson Easton Elisha of Linesville and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was proceeded in death by her husband David, in 2018, her father Elisha, in 2016 and her mother Frances, in 2005.

Calling hours will be on Sunday, June 28, 2020, 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. at the Loutzenhiser-Randall Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 416 Liberty St., Jamestown, Pennsylvania.

A private funeral service will be on Monday, June 29, 2020, 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. John Hodge, officiating, Pastor of Westford United Methodist Church.

Burial will be in South Shenango Cemetery

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Westford United Methodist Church, 2031 Westford Rd. Westford. PA 16134.