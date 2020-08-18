Doris E. Elliott, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Doris E. Elliott, 90, of Greenville, Pennsylvania, passed away on Sunday evening, August 16, 2020 surrounded by family, at the residence of her sister in Greenville, Pennsylvania.



Doris was born in Greenville, Pennsylvania on December 21, 1929 to the late Charlie Hayes and Gladys Mae (Klingensmith) Rollins.



She was of the protestant faith and attended Bethel Life Worship Center in Greenville.



Doris was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 805, Greenville.

She was employed in the cafeteria at UPMC Horizon Hospital, Greenville, Sam Paxton’s Diner, as well as McGinnis Brother’s in Transfer. She was also the owner of a dog grooming business for many years.

She enjoyed playing bingo, fishing, hunting and playing cards, especially Euchre.



She was married to Carl Elliott on August 26, 1966. He preceded her in death on January 26, 1995.



Doris is survived by her four sisters, Lillian Gallagher of Clarks Mills, Pennsylvania, Gladys Mae Kaltenbaugh and her husband, Lloyd, of Clarks Mills, Pennsylvania, Shirley Ann German of Strasburg, Ohio, Kathy Jones and her husband, Bill, of Greenville, Pennsylvania; brother, George Hayes and his wife, Luann, of Sanford, Florida and many nieces and nephews.



In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her twin sister, Dorothy Tumpak; two sisters, Eldora Beatty and Betty Jane Hayes and three brothers, David Hayes, Williard Hayes and Herman Rollins.



Visitation will be held Thursday, August 20, 2020 from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. at Osborne-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 73-75 Columbia Ave., Greenville.



A Funeral Service will follow visitation at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday with Rev. Kent Bell, pastor of Bethel Life Worship Center, Greenville, officiating.



Burial: Concord Cemetery, Parker, Pennsylvania.



Memorial contributions can be made to: Bethel Life Worship Center 246 South Mercer St., Greenville, PA, 16125 http://www.blwc.org/.



