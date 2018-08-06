Doris Ann Spindler Obituary

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Doris Ann Spindler, 80, of Youngstown, Ohio, formerly of Farrell, passed away Saturday evening, August 4, 2018, in her residence.

Doris was born June 25, 1938, in Mercer, a daughter of Leroy and Lavine (Young) Haag.

She was a 1956 graduate of Mercer High School.

Doris was employed for a short time at the former Willson’s Furniture in downtown Sharon and retired as a nurse’s assistant from UPMC Horizon, Farrell.

A homemaker, Doris was a longtime active member of Sharpsville Church of the Nazarene where she served as a Sunday school superintendant.

An exceptional seamstress, she enjoyed dress making, needle point and crocheting. Doris also loved spoiling her cat, Peaches.

She is survived by two daughters, Vickie McIntyre and her husband, Michael of Columbia, South Carolina and Patricia Tolliver of Youngstown; a daughter-in-law, Rayna Spindler of El Paso, Texas; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; a sister, Barbara Woodman and her husband, Ed of Florida and a brother, David Haag of Fredonia, Pennsylvania.

Doris was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Arthur Spindler; two sisters and four brothers.

The family suggest memorial contributions be made to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org.

Calling hours will be at 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday, August 8 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon.

Funeral service will be at 12:00 Noon on Wednesday, August 8 in the funeral home.