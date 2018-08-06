My Valley Tributes

Doris Ann Spindler Obituary

Youngstown, Ohio - August 4, 2018

By:

Posted: Aug 06, 2018 07:46 PM EDT

Updated: Aug 06, 2018 07:47 PM EDT

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Doris Ann Spindler, 80, of Youngstown, Ohio, formerly of Farrell, passed away Saturday evening, August 4, 2018, in her residence.

Doris was born June 25, 1938, in Mercer, a daughter of Leroy and Lavine (Young) Haag.

She was a 1956 graduate of Mercer High School.

Doris was employed for a short time at the former Willson’s Furniture in downtown Sharon and retired as a nurse’s assistant from UPMC Horizon, Farrell.

A homemaker, Doris was a longtime active member of Sharpsville Church of the Nazarene where she served as a Sunday school superintendant.

An exceptional seamstress, she enjoyed dress making, needle point and crocheting. Doris also loved spoiling her cat, Peaches.

She is survived by two daughters, Vickie McIntyre and her husband, Michael of Columbia, South Carolina and Patricia Tolliver of Youngstown; a daughter-in-law, Rayna Spindler of El Paso, Texas; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; a sister, Barbara Woodman and her husband, Ed of Florida and a brother, David Haag of Fredonia, Pennsylvania.

Doris was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Arthur Spindler; two sisters and four brothers.

The family suggest memorial contributions be made to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org.

Calling hours will be at 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday, August 8 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon. 

Funeral service will be at 12:00 Noon on Wednesday, August 8 in the funeral home.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Sympathy Flowers Send sympathy flowers to the family

H. Gilson Blair logo Need help with estate planning and probate? Click here

MyValleyTributes

  • Doris Ann Spindler Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Doris Ann Spindler Obituary

    Youngstown, Ohio - August 4, 2018

    Read More »
  • George Yatz Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    George Yatz Obituary

    Cortland, Ohio - August 4, 2018

    Read More »
  • Geraldine H. Hartman Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Geraldine H. Hartman Obituary

    Youngstown, Ohio - August 5, 2018

    Read More »
  • Janet T. (Drayer) David Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Janet T. (Drayer) David Obituary

    New Middletown, Ohio - August 5, 2018

    Read More »
  • Anthony M. Pesa, Jr. Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Anthony M. Pesa, Jr. Obituary

    Youngstown, Ohio - August 5, 2018

    Read More »
  • Patrick Richard Burniston Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Patrick Richard Burniston Obituary

    Hermitage, Pennsylvania - August 5, 2018

    Read More »
  • Michael Paul Sovik Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Michael Paul Sovik Obituary

    Youngstown, Ohio - August 5, 2018

    Read More »
  • Bruce Anthony Furlong Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Bruce Anthony Furlong Obituary

    Southington, Ohio - August 5, 2018

    Read More »
  • Martin
    Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Martin "Marty" V. Frill Obituary

    Youngstown, Ohio - August 4, 2018

    Read More »
  • Thelma A. Mansfield Grandon Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Thelma A. Mansfield Grandon Obituary

    Warren, Ohio - August 4, 2018

    Read More »
  • Joseph F.
    Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Joseph F. "Hobo" Black Obituary

    Sharon, Pennsylvania - August 3, 2018

    Read More »
  • Rosella
    Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Rosella "Midge" Brant Obituary

    Hermitage, Pennsylvania - August 3, 2018

    Read More »
  • John L. McGaughey, Jr. Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    John L. McGaughey, Jr. Obituary

    Jefferson Township, Pennsylvania - August 2, 2018

    Read More »
  • Irene Aspromatis Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Irene Aspromatis Obituary

    Hermitage, Pennsylvania - August 3, 2018

    Read More »
  • Jacquelyn L. Craig Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Jacquelyn L. Craig Obituary

    Sharpsville, Pennsylvania - August 3, 2018

    Read More »
  • Kathryn Brown Putnam Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Kathryn Brown Putnam Obituary

    East Palestine, Ohio - August 5, 2018

    Read More »
  • Arlene L. (Lindberg) Nordquest Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Arlene L. (Lindberg) Nordquest Obituary

    Salem, Ohio - August 5, 2018

    Read More »
  • Bruce Parker, Sr. Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Bruce Parker, Sr. Obituary

    Leavittsburg, Ohio - August 4, 2018

    Read More »

Trending Stories