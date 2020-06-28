Donna R. Engstrom, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Donna R. Engstrom, 90, of Greenville, passed away on Friday night, June 26, 2020 at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, Horizon Hospital in Greenville, Pennsylvania.



She was born in Mercer, Pennsylvania on July 2, 1929 to the late Norman and Gladys S. (McCracken) Ringer.



She was a member of Calvary United Methodist Church for many years where she was very active as a member of the choir, the music committee and parish committee. She also used her talent as a vocalist taking part in the Greenville Messiah for many years, as well as singing for various local churches and wedding ceremonies.



Donna was a graduate of Mercer High School, where she was on the homecoming court.

She was a store clerk during her working years, first at her husband’s Ace Hardware, then worked at Keck’s hardware, Reagle Hardware and lastly for McGranahan Plumbing.



She was married to Tedd C. Engstrom, Sr. on August 11, 1950 and he preceded her in death on October 6, 2012.



Donna is survived by three sons, Tedd C. Engstrom, Jr. and his wife, Darla, of Adamsville, Todd A. Engstrom and his wife, Debbie, of Round Rock, Texas and Tim Engstrom of San Francisco, California; five grandchildren, Eric Engstrom of Greenville, Mike Engstrom and his wife, Kristina, of Greenville, Jason Engstrom and his wife, Dana, of Round Rock, Texas, Brian Engstrom of Salt Lake City, Utah and Emily Engstrom of Colorado Springs, Colorado; six great-grandchildren, Camille Engstrom, Wyatt Engstrom, Rhys Engstrom, Ridley Engstrom, Ian Porter, and Kaleb Porter; two sisters-in-law, Mary Ringer of Mercer and Jane Engstrom of Stoneboro; two brothers, Gary Ringer and his wife, Eileen, of Leesburg, Florida and Dick Ringer of Greenville, South Carolina.



In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by five brothers, Hollis Ringer, Jack Ringer, Clair Ringer, Norman Ringer and Guy Ringer: three sisters, Sarah Jarret, Betty Heckman, and Sherry Cozad.



Visitation will be held Tuesday, June 30, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. and Wednesday, July 1, from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. at Osborne-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 73-75 Columbia Avenue, Greenville, PA 16125.



Funeral and committal services will be held at the funeral home at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 1, with Susan Wogisch, Interim Pastor of Calvary United Methodist Church, officiating. Burial will be held at Shenango Valley Cemetery in Greenville.



Memorial contributions can be made to Calvary United Methodist Church, 44 South Mercer Street, Greenville, PA 16125.

