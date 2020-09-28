Donna Marie Kerestes, East Palestine, Ohio

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donna Marie Kerestes, 94, a longtime resident of East Palestine, passed away September 27, 2020 at her daughters’ home in Florida with family by her side.

Donna was born May 21, 1926 in East Palestine, daughter of the late William and Marian Morris McKee.

She was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.

Donna is survived by three daughters, Donna Lorrain Kerestes Kolar of East Palestine, Christine Filip of Canfield and Maureen Kerestes of Punta Gorda, Florida.

She was preceded in death by her husband Sander Raymond Kerestes in 2013.

No public services will be observed. Interment will take place at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery.

Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine is in charge of arrangements.

More stories from WKBN.com: