Donna Marie Campbell Obituary

NEW CASTLE, PA (MyValleyTributes) – Donna Marie Campbell, 61, of East Fairmont Avenue, died Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at UPMC Passavant Hospital in McCandless.

She was born in New Castle on September 4, 1947, a daughter of the late Joseph D. and Margaret “Peggy” (Eutzy) DeStefano.

Donna was a health and driver’s education teacher at New Castle High School, retiring after 25 years.

She loved teaching and spending time with her sons. She also enjoyed watching gymnastics, figure skating, track and field and Pittsburgh sports.

She is survived by two sons, Steven J. Campbell and his partner, Melissa Berdine, of Denver, Colorado and Michael B. Campbell of New Castle; one brother, Joseph DeStefano of Fredericksburg, Maryland and one sister, Janet Lasko and her husband, Richard, of New Castle.

Visitation will be held Saturday, June 15, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

Blessing services will be held Saturday, June 15, 2019, at 1:00 p.m., at the funeral home chapel. Father Joe Luisi will officiate.

Burial will be in Parkside Cemetery.

