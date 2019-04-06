Donna M. (Minno) Cappitte Obituary

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, April 10 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Angela Merici Parish, Sacred Heart Church celebrated by Rev. Kevin Peters, for Donna M. Cappitte, 53, who died on Friday, April 5, 2019, at her home.

Donna was born in Youngstown, daughter of the late Nunzie Joe and Donna (Riley) Minno.

She was a graduate of Cardinal Mooney High School, a member of St. Angela Merici Parish and she worked as a certified phlebotomist for Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

Donna is survived by her three children, David Stewart, Amanda (David) Signor and Tara Stewart; brother, Joe (Paula) Minno; sister, Charlene Minno; brother, Patrick (Amanda) Minno; grandchildren, Gionni Stewart, Nova Signor, Oliver Stewart and her stepmother, Ann Minno. She is also survived by her best friend, Corky Garcia; several nieces and nephews and her dog, Bowser.

In addition to her parents, Donna was preceded in death by her brother, Jim Minno.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 10 on 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the St. Angela Merici Parish.

Burial will be in Lake Park Cemetery.

The family would like to thank All Caring Hospice for their professional care and support for Donna.

Funeral arrangements handled by Kirila Funeral Home, Inc.

