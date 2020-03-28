Donna M. Gardner, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donna M. Gardner, 80, of Niles, entered peacefully into eternal life on Friday, March 27, 2020 at 9:50 p.m. at Briarfield Manor in Austintown with her loving family at her side, under the comforting care of hospice.

She was born Saturday, October 28, 1939 in Cleveland, Ohio the daughter of the late George and Catherine McIntyre Wagner and was a lifelong area resident.

Donna was a nurse’s aide at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Home and enjoyed being a private duty nanny and working in several Daycares.

She was a devout catholic and a faithful member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Mineral Ridge where is was a sacristan and a member of the Women’s Guild.

Donna enjoyed antiques and shopping.

She will forever be remembered by her five children, Robert (Kiersty Cox) Gardner of Tampa, Marianne Fleischer of Champion, Patricia (Thomas) Bickerstaff of Mineral Ridge, Justine (Ken) Koenig of Mineral Ridge and Christine (Jeff) Callow of Girard and six grandchildren, Ryan and Brandon Fleischer, Kyle Bickerstaff, Alex Koenig and Adam (finacee Tasha Bornmann) Koenig and Ella Marie Callow and Quinn Cox.

In keeping with the order of the Governor during the COVID 19 Pandemic, there will be no public calling hours observed.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered privately for the family on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 in St. Mary’s Catholic Church with Fr. Richard Murphy officiating.

Burial will follow in Kerr Cemetery, Weathersfield Township.

In lieu of flowers being sent, memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 3504 Main St., Mineral Ridge, OH 44440.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483, 330-394-6200. Dedicated to Serving Your Loved Ones.

