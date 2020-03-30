Donna Lou Sniezek, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Donna Lou Sniezek, 72, of Fairmont Avenue, died Monday, March 30, 2020 at Quality Life Services New Castle.

She was born August 31, 1947 in New Castle, a daughter of the late Rocco and Mary (Porco) Torsello.

Donna graduated from New Castle High School in 1965.

She was an avid reader and loved to do crossword puzzles. She enjoyed listening to Gospel music and doing crafts, especially making cross stitch crosses to give to others. Animals were her passion, she loved her late dog, Cheyenne and her latest shared cat, Oliver. She had a bright smile and never met a stranger. She shared her faith in the Lord with others by putting prayers on Facebook to help those in need.

She is survived by a niece and nephews; sister-in-law, Beverly Torsello; her special great-nephew, Antonio Torsello, a number of cousins and wonderful friends.

She was also preceded in death by her brother, Kenneth Torsello.

A private graveside service will be conducted by Pastor Fredrick Gilbert at Castle View Memorial Gardens.

Funeral Arrangements by the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.