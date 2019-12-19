Donna Lee Francis, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donna Lee Francis, 87, of Warren Avenue, passed away peacefully at 8:43 a.m. on Thursday, December 19, 2019, at her daughter’s residence, of a lung ailment.



She was born in Niles, on December 5, 1932, the daughter of John H. and Christine (Swauger) Brown Sr. and lived in Niles her entire life.

She was a member of the Holiness Gospel Mission Church and enjoyed camping and cake decorating. Above all she cherished the time spent at activities with her family and grandchildren.



Donna is survived by six children, Karen Warner with whom she made her home, Robin (Diana) Francis of McDonald, John Francis of Cortland, Terry (Teresa) Francis of Niles, Raymond Francis of Niles, Jacqueline Kotsol of Niles; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; brother, John H. (Petra) Brown, Jr. of White Lake, Michigan and two nieces.



She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ray Gordon Francis, whom she married on November 19, 1955 and who died on March 16, 2008.

Calling hours will be from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon on Monday, December 23, 2019, at the Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home.

The Funeral will follow at 12:00 noon at the funeral home. Pastor Diana Williams will officiate.

Burial will be in Pineview Cemetery.



