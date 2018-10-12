My Valley Tributes

Donna L. Semanco Obituary

West Middlesex, Pennsylvania - October 10, 2018

WEST MIDDLESEX, PA (MyValleyTributes) - Donna L. Semanco, of West Middlesex, passed away Wednesday afternoon, October 10, 2018, in The Grove at New Wilmington. She was 76.

Donna was born April 17, 1942, in Indianapolis, Indiana, one of three children to the late Thomas and Aline (Blossett) Collier.

Donna worked as a waitress for many years and was employed by the West Middlesex Diner and the West Middlesex VFW. She also worked at the Sharon VFW and the former Williams Hotel in Farrell.

She was a member of the Farrell VFW and the Slovak Home in Farrell.

An accomplished artist, she enjoyed painting and drawing with charcoals. She also enjoyed reading and cooking.

She is survived by her companion of nearly 30 years, William James “Jim” Williams, at home; two sons, Michael James Post of Boardman and Jeffrey Scott Semanco and his wife Cynthia Lynn of Hermitage; two daughters, Jodi Lynn Sharrock and her husband Andrew of Auburndale, Florida and Andi Jo Semanco-Hornung and her husband Anthony of Sligo, Pennsylvania; nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Marki Aline Hornung, in 2010.

Donna was a three time cancer survivor, therefore, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to a local Relay for Life.

In keeping with her wishes, Donna’s body was donated to the Humanity Gifts Registry.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

