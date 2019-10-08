Donna L. Rapko, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, PA (MyValleyTributes) – Donna L. Rapko, 62, of East Reynolds Avenue, died Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at her home in New Castle.

She was born April 25, 1957, in Swindon, England, a daughter of the late John and Betty (McGuiness) Abraham.

Donna was an administrative assistant retiring after 25 years at Jameson Memorial Hospital.

She loved spending time with her friends and family and her dog, Bella.

She is survived by two sons, David J. Rapko of New Castle and John A. ‘Boo’ Rapko and his wife, Allyssa, of New Castle; one brother, Louis Abraham and his wife, Debbie, of New Castle; one sister, Linda Hamed and her husband, Michael, of New Castle and two grandchildren, Zoey Vanasco and Matthew Rapko.

Visitation will be held at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue on Thursday, October 10, 2019, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m.

A Celebration of Donna’s Life will be held Friday, October 11, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., the William F. DeCarbo Memorial Chapel.

Burial will be in the St. Vitus Cemetery.