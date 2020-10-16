Donna Kay Turner, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donna Kay Turner, 54, passed away at 4:38 p.m. on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at the University Hospital, Cleveland following a three year illness.

Donna was born in Warren, Ohio on July 11, 1966 the daughter of Donald Duane and Mary Kathryn (Fairbanks) Randall and lived in this area most of her life.



Donna was a graduate of Howland High School and received an associate degree from the Hondros College for her real estate license and certification.

She was a real estate agent for the Howard Hanna Real Estate Company of Warren.

She was an Empathic Medium, Light worker and Life Coach. She loved offering counseling and guidance.

Donna was a very active person and enjoyed family gatherings, baking, cooking and nature. She was an avid swimmer, camper and enjoyed going to the ocean.



Donna is survived by her husband, Dwayne David Turner whom she married August 17, 2001; mother, Mary Kathryn Schaffer of Warren; seven children, Apryle (Kenneth) Smith, Jr. of Youngstown, Rychelle Yekel of Columbus, Valerie Engdahl of Warren, Amber Turner of Newton Falls, Coty Turner of High Point, North Carolina, Grace Turner of Warren and Destiny Turner of Warren; 18 grandchildren; sister, Deborah Ryan of Mineral Ridge; two brothers, Dr. Rodney (Patricia) Randall of Ocala, Florida and Steven (Lori) Randall of Tampa, Florida and 18 nieces and nephews.



Donna was preceded in death by her father.



Memorial services for the family will be at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at the Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home, Niles where visitation will be from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m.



Material contributions may be made to the funeral home in memorial of Donna.

