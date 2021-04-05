Donna Joan Haines Lowman, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donna Joan Haines Lowman went Home to God on Sunday, March 28, 2021 at the age of 84.

She was born March 15, 1937 to Genevieve Belle Boose and Lester Charles Haines, in Lakewood, Ohi.

After high school, she earned her Bachelor of Education degree at Ohio Wesleyan University.

She married her husband, Dave, in 1959 and taught in Bay Village, Ohio until they started a family.

They have three living children, Doug Lowman (Cathie Vishnevsky), DeeAnne Lowman (Christopher Scranton) and Deborah Lowman and three grandchildren, Alec Lowman, Grace Lowman and Maximillian Lowman-Scranton.

During her life, Donna raised her family, taught in and started a preschool and taught at Liberty Local Schools until her retirement in 2005. She received her master’s degree from YSU and spent several years counseling children and their families.

Donna was extremely active in the Howland United Methodist Church for over 30 years, mostly in the education department. She most recently attended Gustavus Federated Church and participated in many Bible Studies there.

Donna is preceded in death by a baby daughter, Lisa Jean, as well as numerous friends and family members with whom she has been joyously reunited.

On behalf of Donna, her children gifted her body to the Cleveland Clinic Body Donation Program.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the memorial service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests gifts be made to HFC (Hilarity for Charity), Rosalynn Carter Institute for Caregivers, Alzheimer’s Association, Gustavus Federated Church, Howland United Methodist Church Education Department or the educational organization of your choice.

