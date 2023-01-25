YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donna Jean Vargo was born in Youngstown and passed away on Thursday, December 28, 2022 at the Cleveland Clinic.

She was the daughter of Isabel and Michael Dudash.

Donna graduated in 1966 from Woodrow Wilson High School then attended and graduated from Youngstown Vocational School of Nursing.

As a nurs,e she cared for the elderly in Youngstown and Cleveland throughout her career.

Donna is survived by her husband, Jeff Vargo; her children, JoLynn (Steve) Burt, Jim Weitzman, Will Weitzman and Brittany Weitzman; her sister, Phyllis (John) Widelski; brother, Michael (Julie) Dudash and sister-in-law, Deloris Weitzman.

She was preceded in death by her son, Bryan Weitzman.

Services were handled by Blessing Cremation Center in Cleveland.