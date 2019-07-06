Donna J. (McGath) Huston, Washingtonville, Ohio – Obituary

WASHINGTONVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donna J. Huston, age 86, of Washingtonville, passed peacefully with her family by her side on Friday, July 5, 2019, at her home.

She was born on September 13, 1932, in Darlington, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Oscar F. and Cora H. Munyon McGath.

Donna had worked as a food service manager at Kmart in Florida for 15 years and was of the Methodist faith.

She will best be remembered as a woman who loved spending time with her family and was affectionately known as “White Hair Candy Grandma”.

Her husband of 68 years, Robert Huston, whom she married on May 6, 1950, preceded her in death on July 5, 2017.

She is survived by three daughters, Theresa (Donald) Smith of Washingtonville, Brenda (William) Lewis of Poland and Bonnie (Curtis) Foster of Petersbug; three sons, Robert Huston of Salem, Ronald (Cheryl) Huston of Cortland and Terry (Cheryl) Huston of New Middletown; a sister, Lois Birch of Las Vegas, Nevada and a brother, Sonny Kennedy of Michigan. Also surviving are 15 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.

Donna was preceded in death by a son, Richard Huston; four sisters, Genny Hostetter, Joan Woods, Bernice Lagesse and Marcella McIntosh and by five brothers, Paul McGath, Elmer McGath, Chester McGath, Raymond Kennedy and infant brother, Franklin McGath.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 from 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

Memorial services will be held Wednesday evening, July 10 at 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Dan Tayman, officiating.

Burial will be at Mount Zion Cemetery in Rogers.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ohio Living Hospice.

Family and friends may view this obituary and send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.