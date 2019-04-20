Donna J. Dell Osso Obituary

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - There will be a gathering of family and friends from 11:00 a.m.- 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, in Schiavone Funeral Home, for Donna J. Dell Osso, 66, who died early Friday morning, April 19, 2019 in St. Elizabeth Medical Center.

Donna was born May 28, 1952, in Youngstown and was the daughter of Dominic V. and Alice F. Flecker Dell Osso.

She was employed as a school bus driver with Girard City Schools for 30 years.

She was a graduate of The Rayen School and enjoyed visiting with family and friends, going to casinos, travelling and riding her Harley.

Donna is survived by three sisters, Carol Ann Spurio, Barbara Minetti and Linda Colburn. Among others, she leaves many nieces, nephews and cousins.

She will be buried in Tod Homestead Cemetery.

Donations may be made to Angels for Animals in Donna’s memory.

Funeral arrangements handled by Schiavone Funeral Home.